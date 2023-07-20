IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IO Biotech Stock Down 2.2 %
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
