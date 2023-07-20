IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 21,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 1,817,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,931,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. IonQ has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at IonQ

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $123,357.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

