IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.02. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 14,007 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

