Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

