Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

