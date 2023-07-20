Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,412 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

