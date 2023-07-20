IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 91,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,865. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $630.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.