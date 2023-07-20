iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,033.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,327 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,064.6% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

