iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SHY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,469. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

