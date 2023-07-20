iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1,346.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

