iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,679,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 12,129,785 shares.The stock last traded at $50.39 and had previously closed at $50.70.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,489 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

