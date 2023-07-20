iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 9,321,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.