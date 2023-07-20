iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 42,742.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 8.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $164,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

IXUS stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

