iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,060,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,189 shares.The stock last traded at $270.62 and had previously closed at $271.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

