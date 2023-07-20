iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

