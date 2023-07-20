iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.29

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 650649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
