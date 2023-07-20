iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.29

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 650649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

