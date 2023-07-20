iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $180,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

