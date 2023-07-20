iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

