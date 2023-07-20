iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
