iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,251,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,676 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

