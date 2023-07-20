iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,251,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,676 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $25.47.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Abbott Laboratories Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.