iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.36

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 1097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $810.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.