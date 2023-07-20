iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.99

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.99 and last traded at $159.99, with a volume of 1190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

