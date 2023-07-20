iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

