iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,538,000,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

