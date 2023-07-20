iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.51

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $127.51, with a volume of 40299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.92.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,677,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after buying an additional 719,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 858,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after buying an additional 408,298 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

