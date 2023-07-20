iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.72. 382,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $251.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

