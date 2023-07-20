iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.14

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.14 and last traded at $161.93, with a volume of 498998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.