iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.57. 80,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,212. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

