iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $161.50. 111,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,399. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

