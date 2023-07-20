iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after acquiring an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,574,891. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

