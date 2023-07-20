iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 56,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 71,154 shares.The stock last traded at $109.40 and had previously closed at $109.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,032,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,320,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,434,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

