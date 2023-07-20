iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.70

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.70 and last traded at $163.68, with a volume of 61789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,111,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

