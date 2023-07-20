iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 409,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 142,653 shares.The stock last traded at $67.69 and had previously closed at $67.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,876,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,755,000 after acquiring an additional 512,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,989 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 523,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

