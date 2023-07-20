iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $165.53. 48,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.