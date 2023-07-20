iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,147. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

