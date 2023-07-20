ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading 3.5% Higher

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 2,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 102 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

