Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,160 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $421.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

