Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 0.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,951.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,680.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,555.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

