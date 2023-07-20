Jacobsen Capital Management Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $290.18. The stock had a trading volume of 556,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

