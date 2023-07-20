Jacobsen Capital Management Has $664,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

