Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $255,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,248 shares of company stock valued at $202,870,507 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

