Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 375,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,032. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

