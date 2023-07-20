James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $361.14

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.14 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 401.38 ($5.25). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.22), with a volume of 63,340 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,355.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

Featured Articles

