Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Ian Goodkind Sells 32,809 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,627.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20.

Jamf Stock Down 3.6 %

Jamf stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 413,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.35.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

