Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 791,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 541,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $10.85.

Janus International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

