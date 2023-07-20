Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 46 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $578.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.