Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.76

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 1131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
