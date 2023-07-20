Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.76

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 1131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

