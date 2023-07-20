Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Given New GBX 1,750 Price Target at Barclays

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of Jet2 stock remained flat at $15.40 on Thursday. Jet2 has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

