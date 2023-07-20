JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.01. 267,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 798,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

