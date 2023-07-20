JMP Securities Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on META. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.96.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $316.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $263,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

