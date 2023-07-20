JMP Securities Cuts Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target to $11.00

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNTY opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Century Casinos by 247.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.